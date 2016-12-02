Women's soccer tournament run ends in semifinals

The No. 13 women’s soccer team’s tournament run came to an end Friday in the semifinals of the NAIA National Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama. The No. 1 Spring Arbor Cougars defeated the Wildcats 2-0, knocking Baker out of the tournament for the second year in a row.

The defending national champions scored on the Wildcats in the eighth minute. The goal came from Spring Arbor’s Aubrey Schierbeek assisted by Bethany Balcer.

The Cougars dominated Baker on the offensive side, putting up 18 shots for the day compared to Baker’s one. Baker’s lone shot came from junior Kady Dieringer.

In the second half, the Cougars' offense struck again with a goal in the 75th minute by the team's top goal scorer, Bethany Balcer. Balcer’s goal was her 31st of the season.

Baker goalkeeper Rachel Hunt had a busy day, earning eights saves.

Spring Arbor improves to 22-0-1 for the year and will compete in the national championship game against Northwestern Ohio, while the Wildcats finish their season 17-4-3.

Baker is now 10-4-1 all-time at the national championship tournament.