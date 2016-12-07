Clark serves as dual-threat for football team

A 50-mile drive to another soccer practice for a high school star. Alongside this decorated soccer player is his number one supporter, his father.

That was the athletic life for Clarence Clark during his high school days.

Despite Clark’s decorated football career at BU, football was not his favorite sport. Soccer will always have a special place in his heart.

Clark earned first-team honors on the all-state soccer team and was an Arizona Player of the Year.

He would have attended college to play soccer if he had been recruited soon enough and received a good scholarship offer. He said his parents fully supported his decision to play football, though.

“I had to go where the money is," Clark said. "I am happy, but I do miss soccer."

Clark is now a wide receiver and placekicker for the football team. He holds multiple records for the Baker University football team in both positions.

“Two positions, and he performs in both at an elite level,” head coach Mike Grossner said.

In Baker's NAIA-FCS semifinal win over Eastern Oregon, Clark accounted for 13 of Baker's 45 points. Clark scored two receiving touchdowns of more than 75 yards, including the game-winning 77-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game. Clark also made four extra points and a 34-yard field goal. Clark was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

Clark owns the school's record for extra points made in a season with 86, and still counting, beating the previous record of 67. As a freshman, Clark also set the record for the longest passing touchdown for Baker at 98 yards.

“I have another season next year, so hopefully I’m not done,” Clark said.

It's much more than just having records for Clark. He is focused on the team and their future endeavors.

“At the end of the day, we are playing for the national championship,” Clark said.

Clark wears number 7 on his uniform, which is appropriate for him.

As a wide receiver and kicker, he is able to score a touchdown and the extra point, resulting in seven points.

“I think for the team’s sake, him being a wide receiver and kicker makes us count on him just that much more,” freshman safety Grant Elston said. “Every time Clarence touches the ball, the team gets a good feeling.”

Clark said he has grown into a leadership role by becoming more vocal. He has more pressure on his shoulders than the average offensive player.

“It is a tad bit more pressure but you have to make those big catches and those big kicks for the team,” Clark said.

Grossner said Clark is as good as it gets and that he may have opportunities to play after college.

“The record books are there for him to shatter,” Grossner said. “I want him to work his tail off to be the best athlete he can be when the season is over.”