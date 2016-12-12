Retiring Goodcents owner brings hospitality to Baldwin

Before opening Goodcents Subs in Baldwin City, Chip Hornberger owned a dairy farm for 35 years, but after some health problems, he was looking for something new.

“I saw it was for sale, and it was something I was always interested in,” Hornberger said. “So that’s what I decided to do as an early retirement.”

When Hornberger took over the Baldwin City location, it had been open for five years, and he has owned it for the past 10. Now he must decide its future.

“I don’t really know when I plan to retire, but the business is for sale right now,” Hornberger said. “It may be another year before I really decide what to do."

Throughout his years at the store, he said he has enjoyed some pretty good times.

“The people have been the best part,” Hornberger said. “Before, I was around cows all the time, and it is nice being around somebody that will talk back to you.”

Over the years many Baker students have worked at the store under Hornberger.

“The store has a really good atmosphere,” freshman and Goodcents employee Jody Gunther said.

Hornberger said he would like to think he has made a positive impact for students, since over the years approximately 90 percent of the employees have been Baker students.

“I started working here my senior year of high school, which was about a year and a half ago,” BU sophomore Carody Franklin said.

Goodcents also donates to BU athletics and activities (including sandwiches for the Baker Orange’s print production nights).

“We always make sandwiches for the basketball and football teams,” Franklin said. “In return, Goodcents gets a shoutout at football and basketball games.”

The local Goodcents has not only impacted Baker students but also those in the community who eat there on a regular basis. Gunther said one of her favorite parts about working is getting to know the customers who come in frequently

“People are positive, and when you walk in they say hi,” Gunther said.

The business remains popular with students.

“I love Goodcents,” freshman Maggie Pruitt said. “The food is always really fresh, and the employees are super welcoming.”

For the short term, students who visit the local Goodcents will continue to enjoy Hornberger’s hospitality.