Second season of 'Fuller House' continues the nostalgia

The “She-Wolf Pack” is back. On Dec. 9, Netflix released season 2 of the wildly-popular Fuller House.

Season 2 picks up at the end of summer vacation. DJ has finally chosen between Matt and Steve. The season follows the Fuller, Tanner and Gibbler families through the first day of school, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Viewers watch the family members find love, fight drama and become a closer family.

The series is a nostalgic sequel to the ‘80s sitcom Full House. Season 1 of Fuller House mimicked many plots from the original show. DJ Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure, No One Would Tell) has lost her husband and is left to raise her three sons alone. Her sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin, Walt Before Mickey) and childhood friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber, Do You Remember Love) move in to help DJ much like the original.

While the show has received negative reviews from many television critics, audiences enjoy its lighthearted nature. The themes of family, love and acceptance drive the show. This show takes audiences back to a simpler time when sitcoms were less slapstick comedy and more about the crazy antics of the characters. This blended family keeps viewers entertained with believable yet far-fetched predicaments.

With 13 episodes per season and episodes lasting about 25 minutes, this show is perfect for binge watching. Viewers will be brought into the family after a single episode. So the next time you need a good laugh, sit back and relax with Fuller House.