Softball splits with Culver-Stockton

The Baker softball team split its doubleheader against Heart opponent Culver-Stockton on Saturday. After defeating Culver-Stockton 8-0 in five innings, Baker lost 10-3 in game two.

In game one against Culver-Stockton, Baker had three Wildcats with two runs each: freshman Hannah Flynn, sophomore Caitlin Hardgrove and junior Stephanie Cardona.

Baker was able to score in every inning, earning two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.

Cardona’s second at-bat led to a three-run home run in the third inning that brought in both freshman Riley Swickard and Hardgrove. Cardona’s home run helped the Wildcats take a 6-0 lead after the third inning.

In the fourth inning, junior Savannah Bellem was brought in by a single from Flynn. Flynn was then brought in by Hardgrove, who hit a double. Bellem and Flynn’s runs gave Baker its final score of 8-0 in game one.

Sophomore pitcher Olivia Brees threw all five innings for Baker and held Culver-Stockton to just four hits and earned 7 strikeouts.

In game two, Baker started down with Culver-Stockton scoring one in the first inning. Baker brought in two runs in the bottom of the first, leaving Culver-Stockton to trail 2-1.

Culver-Stockton fought back by earning one run in the third and two runs in the fourth inning. The Baker Wildcats trailed 4-2 going into the sixth inning.

After trading runs in the sixth inning, Culver-Stockton extended its lead to 10-3 in the seventh inning by earning five runs, four of which were from Katie Kroll hitting a grand slam.

Baker wasn’t able to get past Culver-Stockton pitcher McKena O’Donnell, who threw all seven innings and only allowed four hits from Baker.

After splitting the doubleheader with Culver-Stockton, Baker is 6-4 in conference play and 13-10 overall.

The Wildcats look to improve on their conference record as they take on Avila at home for a doubleheader on April 4 at 4:30 p.m.