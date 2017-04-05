Director of Choral Ensembles will retire in May

After four years at Baker University, Director of Choral Ensembles Cathy Crispino will be retiring at the end of the semester. Prior to her teaching at Baker, she taught in public schools for 32 years and was involved with the Kansas City Symphony chorus.

“I had retired from public school and had one year of retirement when they needed somebody here at Baker,” Crispino said. “I was glad I was able to stay here four years and see one group of students all the way from freshmen through seniors.”

While at Baker, she has directed the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and the University Community Choir and conducted music for the recent theater production “Ernest in Love.”

“I will miss leading a group of singers, although there are many ways to be involved in music, such as joining a choir myself,” Crispino said.

Crispino has developed many relationships with students during her time at Baker. Both on a personal and professional level.

“I was able to sit and talk to her in her office,” freshman Chloe Rodenbeek said. “She’s like our mom on campus.”

Many are thankful for the personal touch she has added to her classes, whether it be a story about her dog or a deeper conversation.

“She is so kind to everyone,” junior Sarah Queen said. “She would go above and beyond when helping someone. She is always there for you no matter what.”

Throughout her time at Baker University, Crispino has left an impression on the choral program from her experiences and her passion for music.

“It’s really been an honor to be at Baker. It’s an experience I didn’t ever expect to have,” Crispino said. “Baker has always had a great choir and they will continue to have a great choir.”