Baseball drops series to Culver-Stockton

The Baker baseball team suffered two losses Saturday to Culver-Stockton College on Saturday, dropping its record to 11-29.

Game one ended in a 9-3 loss, with all three runs by Baker coming in the third inning. The offensive spurt came after Culver was able to put up three runs in the first two innings. Matt Stuart started off with a two-run double, and Kenny Delaquila drove in another run to tie the game up at 3-3. Culver-Stockton was able to score runs in each of the next three innings, taking a 4-3 lead after four innings, then stretching that lead to 7-3 in five, before ending the game 9-3.

The Wildcats had nine hits in the game, with Max Taulbee and Weston Gloss each having multi-hit games, but Baker left seven on base. Culver-Stockton had 15 hits, with Edward Madera and Robin Felix tallying three each.

Game two was even more high-powered offensively, as the second inning ended with Culver-Stockton up 5-4. Damon Nolan was the spark for the Wildcats’ offense, going 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. BU scored six runs off of starting pitcher Daniel Smith in 3.1 innings, before Tyler Smith came in relief to throw 3.2 scoreless innings.

Baker even held a 6-5 lead in the middle of the fourth inning but relinquished the lead in the bottom of the inning, as Culver-Stockton scored three runs. The Wildcats ran out of offensive firepower, while CSC had a three-run sixth inning to bring the game to its final of 11-6.

The Wildcats are now 4-14 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, dropping seven of their last eight games. They will have a chance to move up in the conference standings Friday in a four-game series with Missouri Valley College. The Vikings are also 4-14 in the Heart but hold a better overall record of 13-22. Friday’s doubleheader will start a 1 p.m. in Marshall, Missouri.