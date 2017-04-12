College Kitchen: Extreme Mac 'n Cheese

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
What You Need:
A box of small shell pasta
Sugar
Salt
Mild Cheddar Cheese
Cream Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Milk
Butter
Pot
Measuring Cups and Spoons
Directions:
- Pour four cups of milk into a large pot. Set the stove to a medium heat
- Empty the entire box of small shells pasta into the milk while it’s heating on the stove.
- Cook pasta until tender. Stir to avoid sticking. DO NOT drain the milk.
- Reduce heat and stir until milk reaches a consistency of heavy cream. Add two tablespoons of butter.
- Add 8 oz of mild cheddar cheese, 3 oz of cream cheese and 3 oz of mozzarella. Stir until melted.
- Refrigerate leftovers.
