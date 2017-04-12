College Kitchen: Extreme Mac 'n Cheese

Image by Sarah Baker.

By Abigaile Roorda

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

photo

photo

photo

photo

What You Need:

A box of small shell pasta

Sugar

Salt

Mild Cheddar Cheese

Cream Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

Milk

Butter

Pot

Measuring Cups and Spoons


Directions:

  1. Pour four cups of milk into a large pot. Set the stove to a medium heat
  2. Empty the entire box of small shells pasta into the milk while it’s heating on the stove.
  3. Cook pasta until tender. Stir to avoid sticking. DO NOT drain the milk.
  4. Reduce heat and stir until milk reaches a consistency of heavy cream. Add two tablespoons of butter.
  5. Add 8 oz of mild cheddar cheese, 3 oz of cream cheese and 3 oz of mozzarella. Stir until melted.
  6. Refrigerate leftovers.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment