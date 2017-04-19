Track and field teams compete at Midwest Quad

The Baker track and field teams took part in the Grand View University Quadrangular Friday along with St. Ambrose University, Concordia University and the hosting Vikings, taking third place on the men’s side and fourth on the women’s.

The Wildcats had one event winner on the women’s side, as junior Gloria Mares won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.41. She was also part of the 4x100-meter relay team that took third place along with senior Kiana Turner and freshmen Erica Esch and Myan Elrington.

Other standout performers on the women's side were juniors Kendal Holloman, who finished second in the women's pole vault at 3.20 meters, and Brenda McCollum, who took third in the 5,000-meter race walk with a time of 26:49.

The Wildcats had five individual event winners on the men’s side, faring best in the men’s pole vault. They came away with a 1-2-3 finish, with senior Matt Bush winning, senior Ben Carpenter following in second and sophomore Ethan de Leon finishing in third.

Freshman Greg Flores won the 5,000-meter run in a time of 15:34, with junior Joe Linder following just behind in second place, finishing in 15:41.

Senior Birdsong Warren then took first in the men's high jump in a mark of 1.95 meters, with freshman Danny Griese also finishing in the top four. Senior Avery Parker won the men's triple jump in a jump of 13.94 meters, and junior Nick Patterson took home first place in the men's javelin with a toss of 49.46 meters.

There were two more events in which multiple Wildcats finished in the top five. First being the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, where senior Corey Matteson finished in second place, while senior Jamie Stuery finished third. Warren and senior Tyler Randall also took third and fourth in the men's 400-meter race.

The Wildcats will next compete Thursday at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence and in the Tabor relays on Saturday.