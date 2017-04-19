Gallery features unique look at Baker Wetlands

This month's Holt-Russell Gallery showing is centered around wetlands, as it interprets the art and abstract nature of wetlands in multiple states.

“The art was supposed to examine the intricacies and the ecosystems within the wetlands,” Assistant Professor of Art and Manager of the Holt-Russell Gallery Russell Horton said.

The gallery showing is open until April 28, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It features 11 artists from around the country. One local artist, Julie Campbell, was chosen to have her works, featuring the Baker Wetlands, on display.

“I have lived in Lawrence and Eudora for over 30 years. Baker Wetlands have been a part of that time.” Campbell said.

Campbell said that she took more than 4,000 photographs while shooting at the Wetlands during the winter. Her favorite pieces were panoramic shots because they “convey the wide-open beauty the Baker Wetlands offer.”

The gallery has many representations of wetlands including images on how dams affect the ecosystem and the impact we actually have on different environments.

“It’s a lot of organization to get the show together, especially since we are dealing with 11 different artists,” Horton said.

The Holt-Russell Gallery was recently brought back to life in spring 2016 after it had been dormant.

“It’s something we hope to keep consistent. We have a mix of photography, realistic, and abstract art because we really want to get students in here,” junior Blythe Smith said.

After this gallery closes, the next opportunity to see artwork will be at the senior showcase in May.