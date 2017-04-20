'A Late Snow' to promote self-discovery and equality

Photo Gallery Theater Production: 'A Late Snow' The Baker University Theatre Department will perform its production of "A Late Snow" by Jane Chambers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play revolves around five lesbian women who are stranded in a cabin. A wild twist is that the women are all former, present or possibly future lovers of the main character, Ellie, a college professor. (photos by Shelby Stephens)

The Baker University Theatre Department will perform its production of "A Late Snow" by Jane Chambers this week. Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The play revolves around five lesbian women who are stranded in a cabin. A wild twist is that the women are all former, present or possibly future lovers of the main character, Ellie, a college professor.

"[The show is] a lot about discovery of yourself in how you want to live your life now," Instructor of Theatre Patti Heiman, the play's director, said. "Everybody in the play makes some sort of discover. It’s about a journey for all five women."

Heiman said she chose the play because it is a voice for all people. The department performed another play by Jane Chambers, "Last Summer at Bluefish Cove," a few years ago, and Heiman said that all involved loved Chambers' writing style.

"The playwright has won many awards because she was a leader in writing for the gay community before people really talked about it," Heiman said. "She was a voice then that still rings true for today."

The play’s cast includes Haley Roberts, Emi Kniffin, Alyssa Glover, Katelynn Zeluf and Erynne Jamison.

“I think this is a very accepting campus, so I think it’s a good show to do on a campus like that, even though there's not a lot of problems with hate or judgment,” junior Haley Roberts, who plays Ellie, said.

Roberts has starred in 10 theater productions in her time at Baker, including "Last Summer at Bluefish Cove."

"This show is different in the fact that the last show was more about friendship, and this show is more about the characters discovering themselves and discovering their strengths," Roberts said.

Senior Emi Kniffen, who plays Margo, recommends that audience “go in with an open mind,” because the message of the play is a very important one.

If you are looking for a play about self-understanding, "A Late Snow" will definitely give you that, according to Heiman. She said that the main theme for those in the audience will be “equality."

"I’m hoping they realize that while we have some differences in life, we are still human beings with the same wants, hopes and desires," she said.