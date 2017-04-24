College Kitchen: Better Boxed Brownies

By Abigaile Roorda

Monday, April 24, 2017


What you need

Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie mix

Egg

Applesauce

Vanilla

Water

Powdered Sugar

White Chocolate Chips

Flour

Sprinkles

Bowls

Mixing Spoon

Measure spoons

Nonstick spray

Better Boxed Brownies

photo

Ta-da!

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Combine Brownie mix with one egg, a cup of applesauce, a teaspoon of vanilla and three tablespoons of water. Mix until batter smooth.
  3. Apply nonstick cooking spray to brownie pan and pour batter into the pan.
  4. In a separate bowl, put two tablespoons of powdered sugar, one tablespoon of flour and a handful of white chocolate chips. Mix until chips are coated.
  5. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the batter in the pan. DO NOT MIX.
  6. Add sprinkles across the top if desired.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes or until the center springs back when touched.
  8. Let cool and serve.
  9. After three days, refrigerate leftovers (due to the applesauce).

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment