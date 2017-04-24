College Kitchen: Better Boxed Brownies

Monday, April 24, 2017
What you need
Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie mix
Egg
Applesauce
Vanilla
Water
Powdered Sugar
White Chocolate Chips
Flour
Sprinkles
Bowls
Mixing Spoon
Measure spoons
Nonstick spray
Better Boxed Brownies
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Combine Brownie mix with one egg, a cup of applesauce, a teaspoon of vanilla and three tablespoons of water. Mix until batter smooth.
- Apply nonstick cooking spray to brownie pan and pour batter into the pan.
- In a separate bowl, put two tablespoons of powdered sugar, one tablespoon of flour and a handful of white chocolate chips. Mix until chips are coated.
- Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the batter in the pan. DO NOT MIX.
- Add sprinkles across the top if desired.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until the center springs back when touched.
- Let cool and serve.
- After three days, refrigerate leftovers (due to the applesauce).
