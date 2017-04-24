DIY: Pop Tart Box to Pencil Box

By Abigaile Roorda

Monday, April 24, 2017

photo

photo

What You Need

Pop Tart Box

Scissors

Paper (Plain or colored)

Markers, Colored Pencils, or Pictures

Tape

Glue (Optional)


Pop Tart Box to Pencil Box

  1. Cut the flaps off the top of the Pop Tart box with the scissors.
  2. Wrap the paper around the sides of the box. Cut the paper to where there’s about an inch excess on the top and bottom.
  3. Tape the paper to the box.
  4. Using Markers or Colored Pencils, color with desired patterns. Or use the glue to paste pictures around the paper.
  5. Use to hold pens, pencils or other desired materials.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment