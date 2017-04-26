Baseball loses home series against No. 5 CMU

Photo Gallery Baseball vs CMU The Baker University baseball team took on No. 5 ranked Central Methodist April 22-23 in a home series. Baker won the first game of the weekend 5-4, then fell to the Eagles 2-0, 6-0 and 6-0.

The Baker University baseball team took on No. 5 ranked Central Methodist at home over the weekend. The ‘Cat were able to win the first game against the Eagles, but fell in the second game on Saturday and both games on Sunday.

In game one, the Wildcats started down early in the game, trailing the Eagles 3-0 going into the bottom of the third. After runs by sophomore Max Taulbee and senior Damon Nolan, the Wildcats shortened the deficit to just one run.

CMU saw two more runs in the game, one coming in the fifth inning and one in the seventh.

The Wildcats had a big seventh inning, scoring three runs to come back and beat the Eagles 5-4. Runs from Taulbee, junior Jaamal Rashad, and junior Kenny Delaquila contributed to the Wildcats victory.

Senior Lake Johnson pitched the first six innings for the Wildcats allowing eight hits, but striking out six batters. Johnson was replaced by junior Bennett White for the seventh inning, allowing White to earn the win.

In the Wildcats second game on Saturday, Justin Madsen pitched all seven innings for the Wildcats striking out five batters, but allowing two runs late in the game.

Baker trailed CMU 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh. Eagles pitcher Dariel Checo kept the ‘Cats behind through the seventh, earning two strike outs in the inning. Checo held the Wildcats to just three hits and struck out twelve batters total, earning the 2-0 win over the Wildcats.

On Sunday, Baker was shutout by the Eagles in both games. CMU won the first game 6-0 followed by a 2-0 victory in the second game.

Baker saw three CMU pitchers, but the ‘Cats only had six hits total in the two games.

With the 1-3 record posted over the weekend, the Baker baseball team is now 8-20 in the Heart and 15-35 overall.

The Wildcats will now travel to Emporia State University where they will play Abilene Christian on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.