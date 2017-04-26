Track and field teams take on Tabor and Kansas Relays

Another BU athlete has qualified for the 2017 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships as Gloria Mares hit the ‘B’ standard in the women’s 100-meter dash and the ‘A’ standard in the 200-meter race at the Tabor Relays.

Kendal Holloman also shined for the women’s team as she took second in the pole vault.

On the men’s side, Garrett Howland and Matt Bush both tied for sixth place in the men’s pole vault with marks of 4.26 meters.

Jack Taylor finished eighth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

Both track and field teams also competed in the Kansas Relays over the weekend against highly-competitive schools.

Seth Acton, Fabian Love, Tyler Randall and Birdsong Warren took fifth in the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the Kansas Relays. Randall also took home 10th place in the men’s 800-meter race.

Simeon Windibiziri hit his PR in the men’s javelin, earning 12th place.

Myan Elrington, Erica Esch, Gloria Mares and Kiana Turner also earned a PR in the women’s 4x400-meter relay with a time of 48.85.

Baker will host the third-annual Zach Kindler Invite on April 29 at Liston Stadium.