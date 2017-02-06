DIY: Memory Jars

WHAT YOU NEED: Mason jar or flip top Jar Paints, stickers, anything you want to decorate with Paper and pen Friends

Every year good and bad things happen. Last year, two friends and I bought jars from a store. For everything that happened in our lives, we wrote it on slips of paper and put them in the jar.

The jars filled more quickly than expected and, at the end of 2016, we emptied out all of the slips of paper to review all that had happened. In my jar, I could see all of the events of my 2016. Looking back, I was able to see all of the great times in my life. While there were some bad times, the good times far outweighed the bad.

The beauty of the memory jar is to see the good in our lives no matter how bad things are. When times are tough, it’s easy to lose sight of all the great things that happen to us every day. By keeping the good in the forefront, there’s nothing that can’t be overcome.