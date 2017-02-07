BU to celebrate 159 years with Founders Day church service

Baker University will celebrate 159 years with a special Founders Day church service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Nanette Roberts will deliver a keynote speech at the event. Roberts is currently the Senior Pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe, Kansas.

“She is a great speaker,” Minister to the University Kevin Hopkins said. “The title for her message is the right place at the right time, which is a little bit about Baker being born at the right place and right time right here in Baldwin City.”

The Baker University Concert Choir will perform at the service, and there will also be a greeting from President Murray.

“There will be cupcakes after church and a free lunch,” Hopkins added. “It should be a fun day.”