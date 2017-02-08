College Kitchen: Pizza Margherita

No, a Pizza Margherita is not made from, nor does it have anything to do with margaritas. Comprised of simple ingredients, Pizza Margherita is a delicious alternative to the common pizzas we eat in American culture.

According to Italy Magazine, the Pizza Margherita originated when a chef created a pizza that resembled the Italian flag for Queen Margherita of Savoy, wife of King Umberto I. With the red of the tomatoes, the green of the basil leaves and the white of the mozzarella, you have an edible representation of the Italian flag.

During my two weeks in Italy, I had this Pizza Margherita at least three times, all of which were distinct in their own way and all delicious.

Instructions:

1 pizza crust (thinner the better)

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

1 sm. Roma tomato, cut into thin slices

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup cubed, or sliced, fresh mozzarella cheese

Freshly ground pepper









Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Lightly brush 1 tsp. of olive oil on crust

Arrange basil, tomato slices and mozzarella on crust

Whisk together 1 tsp. olive oil and balsamic vinegar and drizzle over pizza

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and pepper to taste