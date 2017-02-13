DIY: Hair accessories from old jewelry

All you need to make your own hair accessories are hot glue, plain barrette or pin and literally anything. In my case, I used some of my grandma's old jewelry - most of which was broken, mismatched or not fit to be worn as it was intended, so I am not breaking up really valuable pieces here!

I just used my hot glue gun - loaded with clear glue sticks - to assemble the pieces. Make sure not to put the glue over any area of the barrette or pin that will impact the accessory's ability to stay in your hair. Don't over glue, either. That could make your design look tacky.

This process could also be done with broaches, pins or scrapbooking. The options are limitless.