Baseball splits home series with William Woods

Photo Gallery Baseball vs. William Woods In the first home games of the season, the Baker baseball team split a pair of doubleheaders against William Woods University over the weekend of Feb. 11-12 at Sauder Field. (Photos by Chad Phillips and Justin Toumberlin).

The Baker baseball team went 2-2 against William Woods over the weekend. Baker fell in the first game 6-3 and then won the next two games 6-3 and 6-4 before William Woods took the final game of the series 3-2.

William Woods started game one off strong with three runs in the first inning off of Baker’s starting pitcher Lake Johnson. Johnson pitched the first five innings before Bennett White came in the game for the last two innings. Owls’ pitcher Ryan Furtney pitched the entire game, only allowing three runs and striking out five.

Max Taulbee and Damon Nolan both had two hits in game one for the Wildcats. Cody Gregory, Marcus Jones and Nolan each earned an RBI.

With another strong start in game two, the Owls recorded two runs in the first inning but they were not able to keep the momentum going.

The Wildcats had six runs on eight hits. Wes Summers went 3-3 with two RBIs. Matt Stuart also had two RBIs, and Gregory added one.

Austin Stendebach pitched the first five innings for the Wildcats, and Kekai Rivera-Albeso recorded the save.

The Wildcats won Sunday’s first game with five stolen bases. Pinch runner Jamaal Rashad had two and Taulbee had three, adding to his 3-3 performance at the plate.

Gage Kiesling pitched the first 3.2 innings for Baker, and Jordan Brown earned the win with no earned runs in the last 3.1 innings.

Although the Wildcats struck first in the final game of the series, the Owls’ pitching kept Baker from another productive day on offense. Ryan Phillips pitched the whole game for the Owls with 10 strikeouts and only one walk. Baker’s two runs both came from Stuart with RBIs from Marcus Jones and Rashad.

Next the Wildcats will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on William-Carey and LSU-Shreveport on Feb. 18 and 19.