Men's basketball falls after late MNU run

A late 10-0 run for MidAmerica Nazarene gave the host Pioneers a 75-72 win over Baker on Wednesday night. The Wildcats fell to 14-13 overall and 11-12 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

In seven of their last eight losses, the Wildcats have lost by three or fewer points.

Senior Javeion Gray led the ‘Cats with 13 points. Taylor Johnson came off the bench to add another 13, and Nathan Guscott had 10 for Baker.

Tyrome Parker and Dan Young each collected six rebounds for the ‘Cats, who out-rebounded the Pioneers 40-31.

MNU’s Jonathan Green came off the bench to lead the Pioneers with 24 points and three steals.

The Wildcats only have three more regular-season games left. Next, Baker will take on Peru State at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Collins Center. In their last matchup, the ‘Cats won 84-75.