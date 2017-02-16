Women's basketball wins 10th-straight Heart game

The No. 8 Baker women’s basketball team won its 10th-straight conference game Wednesday night. The visiting Wildcats defeated MidAmerica Nazarene, 72-60, moving to 23-4 overall and 21-2 in conference play.

Senior Kelsey Larson led the ‘Cats with 15 points, followed by sophomore Jessie Zweifel with 13. Zweifel went 4-6 from 3-point range. Senior Sydney Buchel added 12 points and nine rebounds for Baker.

MNU’s Tristin Wicks came off the bench and led the Pioneers with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Baker led MNU throughout the game and held the Pioneers to just seven points in the second quarter.

The Wildcats have not lost since Jan. 18, when they fell to Central Methodist 80-75. Baker has won 14 of its last 15 games.

The Wildcats only have three more regular-season games left. Next, Baker will take on Peru State at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Collins Center. In their last matchup, the ‘Cats won 83-64.