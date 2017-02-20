College Kitchen: Funfetti Cake Dip

Monday, February 20, 2017
Easy to whip up in a flash with delicious Funfetti, this dip is perfect for sports parties and any family get together!
Ingredients:
½ container of Cool Whip
1 box of Pillsbury’s Funfetti cake mix
2 cups of plain Greek yogurt
Frosted animal crackers - or - Teddy Graham’s flavor of your choice
Direction:
Combine Funfetti cake mix, Cool Whip and yogurt until completely blended. If the dough-like fluff tastes slightly bitter than desired, add an additional 2 tbsp. of Cool Whip.
Serve with crackers and enjoy!
