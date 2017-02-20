College Kitchen: Funfetti Cake Dip

Easy to whip up in a flash with delicious Funfetti, this dip is perfect for sports parties and any family get together!

Ingredients:

½ container of Cool Whip

1 box of Pillsbury’s Funfetti cake mix

2 cups of plain Greek yogurt

Frosted animal crackers - or - Teddy Graham’s flavor of your choice

Direction:

Combine Funfetti cake mix, Cool Whip and yogurt until completely blended. If the dough-like fluff tastes slightly bitter than desired, add an additional 2 tbsp. of Cool Whip.

Serve with crackers and enjoy!