Women’s basketball team bounces back in big win against Clarke

Senior Kelsey Larson led the Wildcats to a 103-63 win against Clarke University inside the Collins Center on Saturday. Larson led the Wildcats with 30 points and set a school record by making eight three-pointers in a single game for the ‘Cats.

After a close 80-75 loss to Central Methodist University on Wednesday night, the Wildcats are back on their offensive roll and are currently second in the Heart of America standings with a conference record of 12-2 and an overall record of 14-4.

Baker was also able to tie a school record in the game against Clarke with 18 three-pointers. The Wildcats went 18-36 from the three-point line and shot 50.6 percent from the field.

Along with Larson’s standout performance, three other ‘Cats scored in double figures. Sophomore Jesse Zweifel scored 14 points, freshman Jodi Atkins had 13, and senior Mackenzie Cook added 10.

Baker wasn’t able to finish with a win in its home game against CMU on Wednesday. CMU’s defense forced 21 turnovers.

The Wildcats still managed to have four players in double figures and shot 50 percent from the field. Larson had 15 for the night, followed by Cook with 14, Anna Hignight with 14, and Sydnie Hanson with 12.

After the Wildcats' stretch of home games, they will now travel to face Grand View University on Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m.