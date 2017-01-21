Men’s basketball uses big second halves to win two Heart games

The Baker men’s basketball team has used big second halves in its last two Heart of America Athletic Conference games to propel the Wildcats to home victories against Central Methodist and Clarke.

The Wildcats first defeated Central Methodist University 79-68. Baker was able to tie the game 29-29 going into halftime, then followed up with a strong offensive second half to win inside the Collins Center Wednesday night.

The Wildcats shot 51.9 percent from the field. Three players for the Wildcats scored in double figures, including senior Taylor Johnson with 15 and senior Tyrome Parker and junior Brock Mick with 11 each.

The Wildcats were able to hold CMU to just 23. 8 percent from the three-point line and 42.9 percent from the field while forcing 12 turnovers.

Cole Adair led CMU with 20 points, followed by Ron Lee with 18.

Baker proved to be a second-half team again Saturday with a comeback victory against the Clarke Unviersity Crusaders.

Baker was able to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit with a major second half, outscoring the Crusaders 42-22.

Baker also played big defensively, forcing 19 turnovers and keeping Clarke to just 17.6 percent from the three-point line and 39.2 percent from the field.

Junior Dan Young led the Wildcats with 11 points, while Johnson and Mick put Clarke under pressure with four steals each in the game.

Baker has now won five of its last seven games and is currently 10-8 overall and 7-7 in the Heart conference play.

The Wildcats will now travel to face the the Grand View Vikings on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m.