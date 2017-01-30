Wrestling team goes 2-1 in Heart Championships

Photo Gallery Wrestling Conference Championships The Baker University wrestling team hosted the 2017 Heart of America Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships on Jan. 28 at the Collins Center. (Photos by Shelby Stephens and Justin Toumberlin)

The Baker wrestling team went 2-1 as the host of the 2017 Heart Championship inside the Collins Center on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Grand View Vikings captured first place as they went 3-0 in dual matches.

Baker first faced William Penn, defeating the Statesmen 39-12. The Wildcats won seven of their 10 matches against William Penn. At 165 pounds, Joshua Thomas won against Jeremy Walkters in a close 19-18 decision.

Colby Watters, Juan Rivera, Victor Hughes, Jonathan Blackwell and David Dow all defeated their William Penn opponents with falls. Blackwell had the quickest fall, defeating William Penn’s Logan Loftus in 1:12.

The Wildcats then lost to No. 1 ranked Grand View, 43-6. At 125 pounds, Zane Baugh was the only Wildcat to win against the Vikings, defeating Joel Timmons in an 8-6 decision.

Baker was able to finish the day with a 33-21 win against Graceland. At 125 pounds, Zane Baugh won over Kruz Adamson with a technical fall in 6:32 and a 16-0 decision.

Two other Wildcats earned match wins with technical falls. At 174 pounds Nick Moore won over Matthew Victor with a technical fall in 7:00 and a 16-1 decision. At 197 pounds David Dow won over Ryan Paige in a technical fall in 5:30 and an 18-1 decision.

At 149 pounds, Victor Hughes won over Trey Heckadon with a fall in 4:48, and at 184 pounds, Conner Watanabe won over Zach Kraus with a fall in 2:55. Josh Thomas won over Coulter Allen with a fall in 1:22, winning both his matches for the day.

The Wildcats will travel to face Ottawa University on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.