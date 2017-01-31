Movie Review: A Dog's Purpose

A Dog’s Purpose hit theaters last weekend amid controversy, bringing in about $18.4 million, according to IMDB.

The movie stars Josh Gad as the voice of the dog. Dennis Quaid also has a role in the film. A Dog’s Purpose is based off a novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron.

The movie opens with a young puppy in the 1960s trying to figure out the purpose of his life. The plot then moves through the dog’s life all the way up until death and reincarnation. Throughout the movie, the dog has five owners and five lives. Each one serves a purpose in understanding the true meaning of life. At the end of the movie, it is as if the dog’s life has gone full circle since he is reunited with his very first owner, and he finally discovers his true purpose.

This movie is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family. The movie generally follows the same plot as the book, although some parts are noticeably different, including the ending.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a score of 34 percent, while audience members ranked it at 74 percent. There have been mixed reviews of the film, however, most said that the movie met their expectations.

Overall, A Dog’s Purpose was heartwarming and enjoyable.