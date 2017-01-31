New gallery exhibit captures the power of words

A new exhibit titled “Morphology: Commands and Promises” in the Holt-Russell Gallery sets out to convey the artistic power of text and communication.

“Morphology is the study of word forms,” Director of the Holt-Russell Gallery and Assistant Professor of Art Russell Horton said. “What the featured artists are trying to do is incorporate words into the objects and images in the gallery to examine how people frame others' identities and in turn their own identities through various forms of communication.”

The gallery showcases artists Morgan Ford Willingham and Stephanie Lanter.

Lanter, associate professor of ceramics at Emporia State University, features several sculptures that all began with a word.

“The gallery is about the connections between the use of text and the emotional and psychological effects they have,” she said. “All of the words I use as the base of my pieces can have different interpretations. Because these words can have different meanings, messages from one source to the next can morph like a game of telephone.”

Horton believes that the relevance of the gallery’s themes of communication are a great opportunity for Baker Students to enhance their understanding of communication, especially for those who study it.

“One of the goals of our shows is to connect the themes and content to multiple academic areas of content,” Horton said. “Doing this allows us to get professors and students involved, which helps students get exposed to their fields of study in a new way and also gives the artists more exposure to their art.”

In addition to providing photographs and sculptures, both artists will hold a roundtable discussion following the exhibit's opening reception.

“These artists are very socially conscious,” Horton said. “It will be an opportunity for those visiting the gallery to question the methods of the artists, as well as provide ripe and fertile ground for conversation surrounding the issues presented.”

The opening reception for “Morphology: Commands and Promises” will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the Holt-Russell Gallery. The gallery will remain open through Feb. 24.