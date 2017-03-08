College Kitchen: How to Scramble Eggs Like a Pro

What you need: 3 Eggs 1 Tbs. Butter 2 Tbs. Milk Salt & Pepper Bread Medium Saucepan Rubber Spatula Toaster or Oven

Weekends are made for breakfast. With no class to prevent you from getting the most important meal of the day, Saturday and Sunday provide the perfect opportunity to refuel after a night on the town. Often, breakfast in a college apartment means a bowl of cereal or a couple of Pop-Tarts, but eggs provide a nutritious and versatile option on the cheap for all Baker breakfast lovers.

Scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple that nearly everyone can make, but few can make well. In this edition of College Kitchen you will learn how to take an ordinary breakfast classic and give it gourmet texture and flavor like a professional chef.

Temperature Medium-High Heat

Time (with preparation) 7-10 Minutes

Step 1:

Gather ingredients and set the stovetop to Medium-High heat.

Heat control is extremely important when scrambling eggs, as they will overcook very easily. I set my Baker stovetop to 6.

Step 2:

While the stovetop is heating, crack all three eggs and put them in the medium-sized saucepan. Break up the tablespoon of butter and add in.

Step 3:

Adding the butter to the eggs before applying heat will give the eggs a velvety texture once cooked.

Place the saucepan on the stovetop and begin stirring the eggs and the butter.

It is important to keep stirring during the entirety of the cooking process. This will help keep the eggs light and fluffy when finished.

Once the eggs go on the heat and you begin stirring, take the pan off of the heat after 20 seconds. This will begin a cycle of 20 seconds on and 20 seconds off of the heat in which you are stirring the entire time.

Step 4:

Once the eggs begin to thicken, take them off of the heat and prepare your bread by either placing it in the toaster or in the oven on broil.

To avoid soggy toast once served, overcook sliced bread slightly or purchase a robust loaf like French or sourdough. Either can be found for $1.25 at Wal-Mart.

Once the eggs begin to lump together and thicken even more, add 2 tablespoons of milk into the pan and continue to stir cycling 20 seconds on and 20 seconds off of the heat.

The milk helps cool the eggs, slow down the cooking, and adds a rich creaminess to the finished product.

Step 5:

Once the milk is cooked into the eggs and they solidify, stir in salt and pepper only once you have finished cooking the eggs.

Adding seasoning to the eggs before they have cooked completely will break them down and cause them to become runny.

Step 6:

Serve over toast and enjoy your gourmet breakfast.