College Kitchen: S'mores Cups

Ingredients:

1 - 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs (You can crush them in a plastic bag to prevent making a mess.)

A handful of chocolate chips (I used Hershey’s chocolate chips/candy bars.)

10 big marshmallows for each cup (You can also use a small layer of the smaller ones, like I did.)

1 and 1/2 tbsp of butter

Directions:

Melt the butter in the microwave and combine with the graham cracker crumbs.

Press onto a small round microwavable dish.

Layer a small layer of chocolate chips or Hershey’s chocolate onto the crust.

Add 3 big marshmallows on top of the chocolate or layer some small ones.

Microwave for 1 minute, depending on size of your dish(es).

Top each cup with chocolate chips right after removing from the microwave for extra melted chocolate.

Enjoy! I’d recommend you use a spoon.