College Kitchen: S'mores Cups

Monday, March 20, 2017
Ingredients:
1 - 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs (You can crush them in a plastic bag to prevent making a mess.)
A handful of chocolate chips (I used Hershey’s chocolate chips/candy bars.)
10 big marshmallows for each cup (You can also use a small layer of the smaller ones, like I did.)
1 and 1/2 tbsp of butter
Directions:
Melt the butter in the microwave and combine with the graham cracker crumbs.
Press onto a small round microwavable dish.
Layer a small layer of chocolate chips or Hershey’s chocolate onto the crust.
Add 3 big marshmallows on top of the chocolate or layer some small ones.
Microwave for 1 minute, depending on size of your dish(es).
Top each cup with chocolate chips right after removing from the microwave for extra melted chocolate.
Enjoy! I’d recommend you use a spoon.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID