DIY: Picture Frame Tray

A simple way to upcycle an old picture frame into something of use is to make it into a decorative tray. I made this one to hold items for a silent auction, but these trays have many uses, from dining table centerpieces to bathroom candle stands.
What you need:
Picture frame (preferably an older one with thicker glass or stick with plastic-y fake glass)
Scissors
Hot glue gun and glue sticks
Any decoration materials and tools desired [ribbon, paint, sand paper, brushes, ink, etc.]
Directions:
Step 1: Gather materials.
Step 2: Make a design on paper or fabric the size of your frame. Clean the glass from the picture frame if needed.
Step 3: Sand the frame and paint it with a color of your choice. Sand after painting is you want a more rustic look.
Step 4: Replace glass and insert design into frame.
Step 5: Use hot glue to attach ribbon handles and create feet for the bottom of your tray.
Enjoy your new tray!
