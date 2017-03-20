Spring Fest kicks off with Todden's last lecture

Over the next couple of weeks, the Baker University Student Activities Council will be holding Spring Fest. Instead of having Spring Fest all in one week as it has been in the past, this year it is spread out so that students can have more opportunities to attend the events.

“Spring Fest is a celebration of the semester almost coming to a close,” Director of Student Life Randy Flowers said. “SAC works to partner with other organizations and departments to celebrate their year-end finale events, while hosting some of their signature programs to end the year.”

There are a plethora of events, ranging from guest speakers to a visiting musician. Director of Exercise Science Chris Todden will provide this semester's last lecture, titled “The Last Time I,” on Wednesday, March 22, at 9 p.m.

“For me, my last lecture is about all the things that have influenced me in a positive way that helped me to grow to the position I am in now,” Todden said. “The people, the occurrences, the things I have learned ...”

Through his lecture, Todden hopes to educate students on how your different life stories influence our future.

With all the events to choose from during the week, students will have many opportunities to be entertained and gain new perspectives.

“It is energy and excitement to finish the year strong while enjoying entertainment and events,” Flowers said.