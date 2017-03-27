Track teams open outdoor season at OBU

The Baker track and field team had two athletes hit NAIA national qualifying marks at the Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Junior Cory Peoples made the A standard in the men’s shot put, earning first place with a throw of 16.00 meters. He also finished second in the hammer throw, trailed by junior CJ Hess, who placed third in the event. Sophomore Logan Lamb also hit the A standard in the men’s decathlon, earning 5,636 points in a fifth-place finish.

Other highlights on the men’s side included Simeon Windibiziri’s second-place finish in the javelin, where Hess earned another top-three finish as well. Freshman Greg Flores placed fifth in the 5,000-meter run. Senior Avery Parker and freshman Deverius Brown finished fourth and fifth respectively in the triple jump, and Garret Howland gave the Wildcat men one more top-five finish in the pole vault.

Junior Gloria Mares performed well, placing fourth in the 200 meter dash, and was part of the women’s 4x400 meter relay team along with Kiana Turner, Myan Elrington and Erica Esch that finished fifth. Their 4x100 meter team finished fourth of eight teams with a time of 49.99. Sophomore Maggie Shea’s pole vault of 2.86 meters gave her a third-place finish in the event.

The Wildcats will compete next at the BU-hosted Baker Relays on April 1 at Liston Stadium.