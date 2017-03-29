Big Event to inspire students to volunteer in Baldwin City

Baker students will have the opportunity to give back to the community on April 22 by participating in the Big Event.

The Big Event is a day of volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, Midland Railway, Rainbow Experience Preschool, Homespun Hill Farm, Worden United Methodist Church and United Way of Douglas County as well as for individuals in the Baldwin City community.

“The Big Event is basically one big day of volunteer service that students are given the opportunity and presented with opportunities to volunteer in their communities,” sophomore and Big Event coordinator Emily Riggs said. “To give back to those around them especially the people and organizations that support Baker so much throughout the year.”

This Big Event is a little different than it has been in the past. Instead of having multiple times throughout the day, all volunteering will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The event is also more geared toward those within Baldwin City.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and interact on a different level,” Assistant Director of Student Life Josh Doak said. “A lot of our students are athletes or they work with other student organizations and almost just attending events and showing up."

Doak said that the Big Event offers students the chance to develop community connections, both on personal and business levels.

Students will get a chance to gain connections and see how their actions are helping out those around them.

“It brings us together because it shows that Baker cares about Baldwin and Baldwin cares about Baker,” freshman Darian Eddy said.

The event is open to all students. To participate, follow this link to sign up. All who participate will receive a free T-shirt and food.

“It’s a really easy day," Riggs said. "It is not a lot of work as far as preparation for it goes you just show up with a good attitude and help out for a few hours."