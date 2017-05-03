DIY: Pineapple Canvas

Supplies Needed:





Canvas

Acrylic Paint

Sponge Brush

Painters tape

Scissors/Exacto Knife

Pineapple Template





How to Make It:





Step 1: Pick your template (it can be any image that you want as long as it can be cut out)

Step 2: Using your exacto knife or scissors cut out the template so that you are left with an outline of the shape.

Step 3: Put template onto the canvas, use painters tape to help hold your template in place.

Step 4: Using your sponge brush paint over your outline. It works best if you dab the brush up and down rather than painting in long brush strokes.

Step 5: Wait for paint to dry

Step 6: Remove the template and you are left with a pineapple canvas