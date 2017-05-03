DIY: Pineapple Canvas

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Supplies Needed:
Canvas
Acrylic Paint
Sponge Brush
Painters tape
Scissors/Exacto Knife
Pineapple Template
How to Make It:
Step 1: Pick your template (it can be any image that you want as long as it can be cut out)
Step 2: Using your exacto knife or scissors cut out the template so that you are left with an outline of the shape.
Step 3: Put template onto the canvas, use painters tape to help hold your template in place.
Step 4: Using your sponge brush paint over your outline. It works best if you dab the brush up and down rather than painting in long brush strokes.
Step 5: Wait for paint to dry
Step 6: Remove the template and you are left with a pineapple canvas
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID