Baldwin City Fitness opens downtown

A new fitness center has opened in Baldwin City.

Baldwin City Fitness opened its doors on April 1. It is owned by Scott White, Jodi White and Sarah Moore.

“I knew there was a demand for a gym since the Baldwin City Athletic Club closed last summer,” Scott White said.

Baldwin City Fitness is located at 814 High St. White is the owner of the building, so he knew that the space would soon become vacant.

“When I bought the building three years ago, I thought that if I ever lost the physical therapy outlet that it would be the perfect space for a gym,” White said. “You wouldn’t have to do anything to get it ready since it is just a big open space.”

White also owns many different rental properties throughout the Baldwin City area.

“I always thought it would be pretty cool to run a gym because I have always enjoyed exercise and fitness," White said. "The great thing about owning a gym is that you have zero excuse to be out of shape.”

Some of the equipment within the gym was actually purchased from the owner of the Baldwin City Athletic Club. As the gym gains new members, more equipment will be added as needed. Right now there are approximately 110 members, but there are hopes for around 450 in the future.

“I want to see what’s popular before I buy new equipment,” White said.

The gym has many types of equipment, as well as, a classroom and both a stand-up and a lie-down tanning beds. The prices vary based on the type of membership.

Although the gym currently does not have any Baker students that are members, the owners hope to attract some, especially students who are not involved in athletics.

“I prefer a real gym to work out in because there are so many more machines to use [than the weight room at Baker],” freshman Alora Cain said.

Membership at the gym is monthly, so members do not have to make a year-long commitment.