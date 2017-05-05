Studio to stage: Student artists prepare for the semester’s final showcase

Other student showings Student artwork is also displayed this month at the Lumberyard Art Center in downtown Baldwin City. A variety of pieces and media are featured from the following students: Erynne Jamison Kyndall Williams Trinity Richardson Kaycee Bauer Cooper Allen Amelia Hoelting Asail Aljmeeli Judy Shay Richardson Lillie Stewart Carnes Matt Robinson Maria Jose Echeverry (Toté) Monterio Whiles Ryan Emme Zasher Gary Jenny Robbs

Seniors Jenny Robbs and Nick Shondell will host a reception to celebrate their senior art exhibitions from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 5 in Holt-Russell Gallery in Parmenter Hall.

Both seniors will be displaying a compilation of pieces from their time in Baker’s studio art program.

Robbs says that most of her works were created this semester. Shondell's selection will be more encompassing of his time at Baker.

“I started doing art three years ago," Shondell said. "I’m a fifth year, so this is really probably the last year and a half/two years of work.”

Robbs and Shondell will both be graduating on May 21. Shondell already has a Bachelor of Science in business and will also be gaining his Bachelor of Arts in studio art. Robbs will be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art and a minor in theater.

The majority of Robbs work is in acrylic paints, which is her favorite medium. Her favorite piece is featured on the event poster that can be seen around campus.

"I have a portrait of my face," Robbs said. "It's a 4 foot by 4 foot, all acrylics."

Shondell will be displaying his works in sculptural ceramics. His section of the show will feature a life-size Japanese Samurai warrior, which took him a year to complete.

“I have an astronaut piece that I think will probably be the best,” he said.

Both students are involved outside of the art department as well. Robbs is participating in both jazz and symphonic band. Shondell played football and is an alumnus member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The arts have always been a part of Robbs' life through theater, studio art and music. Shondell said that he found a love for woodworking in high school. He loves working with his hands in the field or in the studio.

Both artists have had interesting academic journeys. Robbs started at Ottawa University and completed her first two years of higher education there before coming to Baker.

Shondell began at Baker as a pre-physical therapy major, but that quickly shifted. He then decided to pursue a business degree, which he has earned, before deciding to continue with school and earn his Bachelor of Arts in studio art.

After hundreds of hours in the studio, the artists are going to spend some time away from the canvas and kiln, but say they hope they will reconnect with their passion in the future.

“I think one day I’d like to get my MFA, Master of Fine Arts,” Shondell said.

Instead of furthering her education, Robbs will try to incorporate creativity into future jobs.

“I’m going to be working in a bakery after college, so it will be kind of creative,” Robbs said.

The show will be open until graduation on May 21.