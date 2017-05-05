Upcoming graduation schedules and commencement speaker info

Friday, May 5, 2017
Commencement Ceremonies Schedule
Saturday, May 13
10:30 a.m. | Undergraduate Degrees
School of Professional & Graduate Studies.
10:30-1 p.m. | Commencement Brunch
Long Student Center. Friends and family can attend for a fee.
Adults: $8.25, Children 2-6: $4, Children under 2: free.
12:45 p.m. | Toast & Hooding Rehearsal for Ed.D. Degree Candidates
Holt-Russell Gallery before the School of Education Graduate Degree Ceremony.
1:30 p.m. | Master’s & Doctoral Degrees
School of Professional & Graduate Studies, School of Education.
Friday, May 19
5:30 p.m. | School of Nursing Pinning Ceremony
Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW Eighth Ave., Topeka. Family and friends invited to the pinning ceremony.
Sunday, May 21
10:45 a.m. | Baccalaureate Worship Service
Baldwin First Methodist Church at the corner of Eighth and Grove streets.
11-1 p.m. | Commencement Brunch
Long Student Center. Friends and family can attend for a fee.
Adults: $8.25, Children 2-6: $4, Children under 2: free.
1 p.m. | Undergraduate Degrees
College of the Arts & Sciences, School of Education, School of Nursing.
May 21 Commencement Speaker - Tricia Stewart Shiu
Tricia Stewart Shiu, who earned a Bachelor of Arts from Baker in 1987, is a 34-time award-winning author, speaker, and intuitive expert. Her inspirational recordings have received 1.5 million streams and downloads internationally.
Iron Shinto, the third book in her Moa Series, which falls into the young adult, science fiction, mystical and adventure categories, has won numerous awards. It was named Best YA Novel at the DIY Book Festival and received an honorable mention in the London and New York Book Festivals in the YA category. Her latest novel, Please Hold, includes a forward by Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins.
Her lifelong curiosity about what makes people tick, combined with her obsession with intuition and all that it manifests, has led her to her most meaningful work yet—an awareness movement that supports and trains people in learning to receive messages and interpret and trust their intuition.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID