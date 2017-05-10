Upgrading the Orange

Image by Maria Echeverry.

The Baker Orange Editorial Board

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

This is a bittersweet moment as we will not be adding content to our website for a month. We are in the process of changing content management systems.

"We wanted to change the site because our current format was a little bit outdated and we wanted a new, hip design," Incumbent Editor Lexi Loya said.

We can't wait to show you our new website, which should be ready by the end of June.

